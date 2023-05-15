Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. Let’s hope that this week of baseball for your favorite team goes better than the last week. Now that the Golden State Warriors season is over, the Giants presumably have your undivided attention, so let’s hope they don’t let you down.

I have a fun video for you: an immaculate inning! It happened on Saturday at the Giants Low-A affiliate, the San Jose Giants (points for the creative name, I know).

During a win over the Lake Elsinore Storm, Giants left-handed pitching prospect Hayden Wynja — the second pitcher named “Hayden” to appear in the game for the Baby Giants — took the mound and threw one of the rarest feats in baseball, the immaculate inning. That’s a perfect nine-pitch inning with three strikeouts.

Let’s watch it.

Hayden Wynja had an immaculate inning in the Top of the 7th- 3 Ks in 9 pitches- during Saturday’s victory over Lake Elsinore. pic.twitter.com/aRS8nyuinO — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) May 15, 2023

If you haven’t heard of Wynja, that’s because he was an undrafted free agent that the Giants signed after the 2022 MLB Draft. In his first full season in the pros, Wynja has a 5.63 ERA, but has struck out 23 batters in 16 innings.

Immaculate innings. What fun. Unlike the baseball the Giants are currently playing.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants start a new series tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies. The first game of the three-game series — which takes place at Oracle Park — begins at 6:45 p.m. PT. Might the Giants win this series, which they certainly did not do in their last two series? Stay tuned to find out.