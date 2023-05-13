It’s time for the third of four games in this series between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks. After Ross Stripling struggled once again on Friday night, the Giants will hope to get back in the win column and take the series lead.

It’s a tremendous pitching match. For the Giants it’s right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who has been probably their second-best pitcher this year. A year after missing almost the entire season due to injury, DeSclafani is 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA, a 3.32 FIP, and 33 strikeouts to just four walks in 45 innings. His last outing hurt his ERA, but after giving up seven hits and five runs to the Washington Nationals in the first inning, he settled down and threw six scoreless inning.

On the other side is righty Zac Gallen, who has very arguably been the best pitcher in all of baseball this year. In eight starts, Gallen is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA, a 1.66 FIP, and 64 strikeouts to just six walks in 49.2 innings. He gave up just one run in seven innings against the Miami Marlins his last time out, which somehow felt like a bad outing, since he’s allowed no runs in half of his starts. He’s also given up just two home runs all season, so the Giants have their work cut out since that’s their preferred method of scoring.

Enjoy the game! Go Giants!

Also of note: a day after homering, Joc Pederson is not in the lineup against a righty. He must have gotten dinged up, but at the time of scheduling this I haven’t seen any news about him.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 135 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 107 OPS+ LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 166 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 143 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 53 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 83 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 350 OPS+ Joey Bart (R) — C — 74 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — CF — 29 OPS+

Diamondbacks

Josh Rojas (L) — 3B — 82 OPS+ Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 119 OPS+ Corbin Carroll (L) — LF — 130 OPS+ Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 128 OPS+ Pavin Smith (L) — DH — 137 OPS+ Dominic Fletcher (L) — RF — 206 OPS+ Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS — 174 OPS+ Alek Thomas (L) — CF — 62 OPS+ Jose Herrera (S) — C — 66 OPS+

P. Zac Gallen — RHP — 1.66 FIP

Game #39

Who: San Francisco Giants (17-21) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM