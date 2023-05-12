Can the San Francisco Giants build on Thursday’s exciting win and make it two straight wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks? If so, they’ll guarantee at least a series split in the four-game road series.

They have some reinforcements on the way. Before the game the team optioned right-handed pitcher Cole Waites and reinstated left-handed pitcher Alex Wood from the Injured List. Wood, who is expected to appear in tonight’s game, has made three starts this year and has a 1.80 ERA, a 3.51 FIP, and 11 strikeouts to six walks in 10 innings.

But while he’s expected to play, he won’t start. The distinction goes to John Brebbia, the opener. Brebbia is having an odd season. The right-handed reliever is 1-0 with a 5.93 ERA, but has just a 2.50 FIP, and has 21 strikeouts to six walks in just 13.2 innings. He’s only been used as an opener once this year, but it went very well as he gave up just one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings, with two strikeouts. He was an opener 11 times last year, and gave up just one run.

On the other side is righty Ryne Nelson, a youngster making just the 11th start of his career. He’s 1-2 this year with a 6.00 ERA, a 4.73 FIP, and 22 strikeouts to 10 walks in 36 innings.

Please win, Giants! That would be fun! Also, go Warriors.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 161 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 143 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 138 OPS+ Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 111 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 65 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 73 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 434 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — C — 107 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — CF — 34 OPS+

P. John Brebbia — RHP — 2.50 FIP

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 121 OPS+ Emmanuel Rivera (R) — 3B — 148 OPS+ Corbin Carroll (L) — RF — 140 OPS+ Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 130 OPS+ Evan Longoria (R) — DH — 93 OPS+ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — LF — 139 OPS+ Nick Ahmed (R) — SS — 66 OPS+ Gabriel Moreno (R) — C — 96 OPS+ Dominic Fletcher (L) — CF — 161 OPS+

P. Ryne Nelson — RHP — 4.73 FIP

Game #38

Who: San Francisco Giants (17-20) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM