Well folks, it’s once again time for a new series, as the San Francisco Giants are heading to the southwest to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game series. We’re all hoping it goes better than the last series!

Before the game, the Giants made a roster move. Center fielder Austin Slater was placed on the 10-day Injured List for the second time this season, after aggravating his previous hamstring injury during Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Nationals. Replacing him is Bryce Johnson, recently returned from the IL himself, and was hitting the ball very well in AAA Sacramento.

Taking the mound for the Giants is righty Alex Cobb, who makes his eighth start of the year. He’s been brilliant so far, with a 2-1 record, a 2.01 ERA, a 2.91 FIP, and 38 strikeouts to just six walks in 40.1 innings. His last outing was brilliance, as he dealt seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On the other side is lefty Tommy Henry, a youngster making just his fourth start of the year and the 13th of his two-year career. He’s off to a slow start, with a 1-0 record, a 5.17 ERA, a 4.59 FIP, and just seven strikeouts to seven walks in 15.2 innings. He gave up two runs in six innings against the Washington Nationals his last time out.

Go Giants! Win! Please!

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 149 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 121 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 80 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 137 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 73 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 302 OPS+ (8 PAs) Joey Bart (R) — C — 80 OPS+ LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 167 OPS+ Bryce Johnson (S) — CF — 21 OPS+

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 2.91 FIP

Diamondbacks

Josh Rojas (L) — 3B — 76 OPS+ Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 123 OPS+ Pavin Smith (L) — DH — 143 OPS+ Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 129 OPS+ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — LF — 140 OPS+ Dominic Fletcher (L) — RF — 138 OPS+ Gabriel Moreno (R) — C — 100 OPS+ Alek Thomas (L) — CF — 63 OPS+ Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS — 185 OPS+

P. Tommy Henry — LHP — 4.59 FIP

Game #37

Who: San Francisco Giants (16-20) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM