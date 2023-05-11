Happy Thursday, San Francisco Giants fans. Hey, what do you say about the Giants winning their next series? I’d be down with that.

The exciting news from the Giants this week was the debut of infielder Casey Schmitt, one of the top prospects in the organization (he was ranked No. 3 in our community rankings and by Baseball America, and No. 4 by MLB Pipeline).

Schmitt was called up for his first big league game on Tuesday, with Cal Stevenson being optioned and Darin Ruf designated for assignment as the corresponding moves.

All that Schmitt then did in his debut is hit 2-4 with a big, big, big home run, and lead the Giants to victory. His second game didn’t go as well, as the Giants lost to the Washington Nationals 11-6, but Schmitt once again had a two-hit day, this time with a double.

MLB debuts are one of my favorite things about baseball. And it’s always fun to get a glimpse behind the scenes when we’re afforded one.

Thankfully the Giants content team dutifully documented one of — if not the — best day of Schmitt’s life. And they then shared it with us. It’s fun to not only see the joy and excitement of Schmitt as he prepares for his first career big league game, but also just the logistical elements.

Give it a watch. You’ll like it. More than last night’s game, at least.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants start a series with old friend Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:10 p.m. PT.