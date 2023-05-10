When the San Francisco Giants called up hot prospect Casey Schmitt on Tuesday, they were openly hoping for a spark. The team has tons of talent but hasn’t been able to put together as many wins as they should have, and they were hoping an exciting youngster could propel them.

For one night it worked. Now we set about learning whether or not it will work long term, as the Giants look to win their second straight game against the Washington Nationals, and their third straight series.

They’re giving the ball to lefty Sean Manaea, whose first season with the Giants has been a disappointment so far. In seven games (five starts), Manaea is 1-1 with a 7.33 ERA, a 6.41 FIP, and 27 strikeouts to 13 walks in 23.1 innings. In his last start he gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He’s up against righty Josiah Gray, one of the headlining pieces that the Los Angeles Dodgers sent to the Nationals when they acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, two players who have since returned to the NL East. Gray, a 25 year old pitching in his third season, is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA, a 4.41 FIP, and 37 strikeouts to 15 walks in 38.2 innings. His last start was one of his worst this year, as he gave up three runs in five innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Win the series, Giants! Enjoy the game, fans!

Game #36

Who: San Francisco Giants (16-19) vs. Washington Nationals (15-21)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM