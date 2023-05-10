Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In case you weren’t around yesterday, let’s fill you in on the latest transactions: the Giants called up one of their best prospects on Tuesday, infielder Casey Schmitt. To make room for Schmitt they optioned outfielder Cal Stevenson and designated DH Darin Ruf for assignment.

And now let’s get you caught up on what happened later in the day: the Giants beat the Washington Nationals 4-1, fueled by Schmitt having a two-hit day ... including a towering home run in just his second career at-bat.

You don’t need to wait a long time to look backwards and celebrate special things that happened. So let’s look back at last night and celebrate the very special thing that happened.

First, the video of the home run.

Now for something that will really get you in your feels: the video of his family (he had roughly 60 people in attendance for his debut) reacting to the home run.

Casey Schmitt’s family reacts to his first career home run



@NBCSGiants pic.twitter.com/5xlHt0sbFL — KNBR (@KNBR) May 10, 2023

And how about that special moment after the game, where his teammates did everything possible to make sure it was a night he’ll never forget?

Welcome to Club Casey pic.twitter.com/3FTrjTEvVi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 10, 2023

And hey, it seems like maybe we should hear from the man of the hour, right? Let’s see what he has to say.

What an awesome and absolutely unforgettable night for Schmitt, his whole family, and, let’s face it, us.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants go for their third-straight series win today when they close out their series with the Nationals at 12:45 p.m. PT.