It’s time for a new series. Let’s hope this one goes better than the last one, in terms of both performance and injuries.

As the San Francisco Giants face off against Dusty Baker and the defending-champion Houston Astros, they turn to right-hander Ross Stripling, who is still trying to find his footing this year. In five games (two starts), Stripling is 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA, a 7.73 FIP, and 14 strikeouts to 5 walks in 15.2 innings. His last outing was poor, as he gave up 6 hits, 1 walk, 3 runs, and 2 earned runs in just 3.1 innings against the New York Mets, with just 1 strikeout. Here’s hoping this is the game where he gets on track.

He’s up against fellow righty Luis Garcia, who is 2-2 on the year with a 4.00 ERA, a 3.76 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to 10 walks in 27 innings. Garcia has been elite in his last two appearances. Facing excellent offenses in the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, Garcia pitched 13 scoreless innings, allowing just 5 hits and 3 walks, while striking out 16. The Giants have their work cut out for them.

Time to start a new winning streak!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B — 162 OPS+ Thairo Estrada — SS — 151 OPS+ Joc Pederson — DH — 119 OPS+ Mitch Haniger — LF — 197 OPS+ Michael Conforto — RF — 87 OPS+ J.D. Davis — 3B — 139 OPS+ Blake Sabol — C — 109 OPS+ David Villar — 2B — 66 OPS? Brett Wisely — CF — -67 OPS+

P. Ross Stripling — RHP — 7.73 FIP

Astros

Mauricio Dubón — 2B — 98 OPS+ Alex Bregman — 3B — 96 OPS+ Yordan Alvarez — DH — 156 OPS+ José Abreu — 1B — 50 OPS+ Kyle Tucker — RF — 139 OPS+ Jeremy Peña — SS — 108 OPS+ Corey Julks — LF — 102 OPS+ Jake Meyers — CF — 100 OPS+ Martín Maldonado — C — 37 OPS+

P. Luis Garcia — RHP — 3.76 FIP

Game #28

Who: San Francisco Giants (11-16) vs. Houston Astros (15-13)

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: FS1 (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM