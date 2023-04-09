4/9 Gamethread: Giants vs. Royals

The San Francisco Giants attempt to avoid the sweep by the Kansas City Royals today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani’s first start of the season was a good one. In the Giants’ 12-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, he allowed zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Royals left-hander Kris Bubic. Bubic’s first start of the season was in the Royals’ 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in five innings.

Game #9

Who: San Francisco Giants (3-5) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-6)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510