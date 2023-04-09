4/9 Gamethread: Giants vs. Royals

The San Francisco Giants attempt to avoid the sweep by the Kansas City Royals today at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani’s first start of the season was a good one. In the Giants’ 12-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, he allowed zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts in six innings.
He’ll be facing off against Royals left-hander Kris Bubic. Bubic’s first start of the season was in the Royals’ 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
Game #9
Who: San Francisco Giants (3-5) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-6)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 1:05 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: MLB Network
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510
Loading comments...