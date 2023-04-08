4/8 Gamethread: Giants vs. Royals

The San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals once again today in game two of this three-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound and making his first start as a Giant will be left-hander Sean Manaea. Manaea’s only appearance so far with the Giants this season was in relief, pitching the seventh and eighth innings of Monday’s 12-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, in which he allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.

He’ll be facing off against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. Singer’s first start of the season was in Monday’s 9-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, in which he allowed one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Game #8

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510