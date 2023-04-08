Saturday BP: Injury Updates

Good morning, baseball fans!

We’re back with more baseball in the bay this afternoon. In the meantime, let’s get to a few injury updates that San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler provided before yesterday’s game.

Catcher Joey Bart, who has been on the 10-day injured list with a mild back strain since Sunday, is doing better and is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the next few days.

The organization has not been quiet about their expectations for Bart to improve his performance when he makes it back to the team, with Gary Sánchez waiting in the wings on a minor league deal that is expected to see him playing on the major league team.

However, depending on the severity of yesterday’s injury to Roberto Pérez, the Giants may find themselves in need of a longer term option sooner than expected. Pérez, who had been trading starts behind the plate with Blake Sabol, exited yesterday’s game with a shoulder strain after making a throw to second base.

As of the time this is being written, there has been no word about how long Pérez might be out. But it does sound like Austin Wynns is likely heading to San Francisco to join the team today, so I would expect Pérez to end up doing some time on the injured list.

Outfielders Mitch Haniger (oblique) and Austin Slater (hamstring) are not expected to play in this homestand. Both were injured during spring training, and per Danny Emerson of KNBR, the team initially thought Haniger was ahead of Slater in terms of a recovery timeline, but now that seems to be up in the air.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants continue their series against the Kansas City Royals today at 1:05 p.m. PT.