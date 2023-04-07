4/7 Gamethread: Giants vs. Royals

The San Francisco Giants welcome the Kansas City Royals to Oracle Park today for their home opener.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, making his second start of the season. Cobb’s last start was in Saturday’s 7-5 win over the New York Yankees, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.
He’ll be facing off against Royals right-hander Brad Keller, who made his first start of the season in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Michael Conforto, RF
- David Villar, 3B
- Joc Pederson, DH
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Blake Sabol, LF
- Roberto Pérez, C
P: Alex Wood, RHP
Royals
- MJ Melendez, RF
- Michael Massey, 2B
- Salvador Perez, C
- Vinnie Pasquantino, DH
- Kyle Isbel, CF
- Hunter Dozier, 1B
- Nicky Lopez, SS
- Jackie Bradley, Jr., LF
- Matt Duffy (yes, that Matt Duffy), 3B
P: Brad Keller, RHP
Game #7
Who: San Francisco Giants (3-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-6)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 1:35 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510
Loading comments...