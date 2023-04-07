4/7 Gamethread: Giants vs. Royals

The San Francisco Giants welcome the Kansas City Royals to Oracle Park today for their home opener.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, making his second start of the season. Cobb’s last start was in Saturday’s 7-5 win over the New York Yankees, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Royals right-hander Brad Keller, who made his first start of the season in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Michael Conforto, RF David Villar, 3B Joc Pederson, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Blake Sabol, LF Roberto Pérez, C

P: Alex Wood, RHP

Royals

MJ Melendez, RF Michael Massey, 2B Salvador Perez, C Vinnie Pasquantino, DH Kyle Isbel, CF Hunter Dozier, 1B Nicky Lopez, SS Jackie Bradley, Jr., LF Matt Duffy (yes, that Matt Duffy), 3B

P: Brad Keller, RHP

Game #7

Who: San Francisco Giants (3-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-6)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:35 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510