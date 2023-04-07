Friday BP: Happy Home Opener!

Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is the day that San Francisco Giants baseball returns to Oracle Park for the 2023 season!

It’s been a wild first week of the season so far, with the Giants currently on track to be the most obnoxious .500 team in MLB history, with the highest run differential to boot. I know it’s only a week in, so taking anything away at this point is a fool’s errand. But if I were Alex Cobb, I might be feeling a little nervous about which offense will be showing up today.

Hopefully being in front of their own fans will help spread some of the run support around more equitably. Or just increase it altogether. I, for one, wouldn’t mind watching a team that outscores its opponents by a touchdown or more in every game, not just the even numbered ones.

Brandon Crawford, who was a late scratch from yesterday’s game due to forearm tightness, is expected to be in the lineup for today.

Additionally, it looks like the rain that’s in the forecast is currently expected to end before the game starts. So those heading to the ballpark today shouldn’t have to worry about that.

Happy Home Opener!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants welcome the Kansas City Royals to Oracle Park today, kicking off a three-game series this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. PT.