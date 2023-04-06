4/6 Gamethread: Giants @ White Sox

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three game series against the Chicago White Sox this morning before heading back to San Francisco for their home opener this weekend.

Taking the mound for the Giants, making his season debut, will be left-hander Alex Wood. Wood ended his 2022 season with a 5.10 ERA, 3.76 FIP, with 30 walks to 131 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched. I think we’d all like to see that gap between the ERA and FIP close up a little bit this year, as Wood had to have been one of the unluckier pitchers of the 2022 season.

He’ll be facing off against White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn. Lynn ended the 2022 season with a 3.99 ERA, 3.82 FIP, with 19 walks to 124 strikeouts in 121.2 inning pitched. His first start of this season was in Friday’s game against the Houston Astros in which he allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

Game #6

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-3)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510