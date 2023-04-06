Thursday BP: Alex Cobb will start home opener on Friday

Good morning, baseball fans!

There’s one more day to get your tickets to the San Francisco Giants home opener tomorrow. The Giants will welcome the Kansas City Royals to Oracle Park for their first home series of the season.

Getting the home opener start for the Giants will be Alex Cobb. Cobb started the second game of the season, which would have theoretically put him in line to start today’s game, but the rotation’s a bit wonky right now with the two extra days off they’ve had. So Alex Wood will be making his first start of the season today instead to close out the series with the Chicago White Sox and Cobb will go Friday.

Cobb’s first start of the season was a strong one (if short) against the New York Yankees on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up their series with the White Sox today at 11:10 a.m. PT.