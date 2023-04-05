4/5 Gamethread: Giants @ White Sox

Once again, the San Francisco Giants will resume paused series today, playing game two of three against the Chicago White Sox after a day off yesterday.

You almost hate to have the day off after the home run derby-esque showing from the Giants on Monday, in which they hit a ridiculous seven home runs. But I guess you gotta let those arms have a chance to recover from smacking the ball all over the yard.

We’ll see if Logan Webb gets the same kind of run support today or if he’ll receive another classic Cain-ing. Webb’s last start was opening day loss to the New York Yankees, in which he allowed four runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease. Cease ended the 2022 season with a 2.20 ERA, 3.10 FIP with an MLB leading 78 walks to 227 strikeouts in 184 innings pitched. His first start of the season was opening day as well, in which he allowed one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts in six and a third innings in Chicago’s win over the Houston Astros.

Game #5

Who: San Francisco Giants (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-3)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510