Sunday BP: Hunter Pence visits Mexico City

Good morning, baseball fans!

Later today we’ll see the finale of this short series between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in Mexico City. Yesterday’s slug fest was definitely something to behold, even if it ended in a loss.

While we wait, let’s take a look at one of our favorite Forever Giants, Hunter Pence, as he visits Mexico City as somewhat of an ambassador for the team. Pence, along with his wife Alexis, visit some youth teams the Giants are sponsoring, take in a wrestling show, and visit the team who calls Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú home, the Diablos Rojos del México.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Pence do a cartwheel in a wrestling ring, or if you’ve been missing Reyes Moronta’s face since he left the team, this video is for you.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Padres play the final game of this series today at 1:05 p.m. PT.