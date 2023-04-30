4/30 Gamethread: Giants @ Padres

The San Francisco Giants will be wrapping up this two-game series against the San Diego Padres today in Mexico City. The Giants will once again be considered the visiting team.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 1.91 ERA, 2.86 FIP, with four walks to 26 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched. His last start was a beauty, a complete game shut out against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, in which he allowed six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who enters today’s game with a 3.00 ERA, 3.15 FIP, with 12 walks to 25 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts in five and two thirds innings.

Game #27

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM