 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday BP: Alex Wood mic’d up

More fun video from the Giants content team.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Alex Wood lifting his knee in his wind up Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Note: Today’s game has been moved up an hour due to inclement weather. It now starts at 12:10 p.m. PT.

Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. It’s your first Monday with Giants baseball in quite some time, so I hope you enjoy it. Hopefully the Giants make that job easy.

To get you prepared for the start of a new series (still 158 games left, my friends!), let’s watch a fun Giants video. The latest gem from the Giants content team is a video of left-handed pitcher Alex Wood mic’d up during a Spring Training game.

It’s a lot of fun, and we learn that Wood is a very big fan of Logan Webb and Casey Schmitt. A very big fan. Give it a watch.

The Giants rotation seems full of guys with a whole bunch of personality, and it’s pretty enjoyable.

Now let’s watch some real baseball.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a series against the Chicago White Sox today at 12:10 p.m. PT. I suggest that you watch it, and I suggest that the Giants win it.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...