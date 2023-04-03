Note: Today’s game has been moved up an hour due to inclement weather. It now starts at 12:10 p.m. PT.

Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. It’s your first Monday with Giants baseball in quite some time, so I hope you enjoy it. Hopefully the Giants make that job easy.

To get you prepared for the start of a new series (still 158 games left, my friends!), let’s watch a fun Giants video. The latest gem from the Giants content team is a video of left-handed pitcher Alex Wood mic’d up during a Spring Training game.

It’s a lot of fun, and we learn that Wood is a very big fan of Logan Webb and Casey Schmitt. A very big fan. Give it a watch.

The Giants rotation seems full of guys with a whole bunch of personality, and it’s pretty enjoyable.

Now let’s watch some real baseball.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a series against the Chicago White Sox today at 12:10 p.m. PT. I suggest that you watch it, and I suggest that the Giants win it.