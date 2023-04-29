Saturday BP: Giants to make MLB history today

¡Buenos días, beisbolistas!

Today, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres get to make MLB history when they take the field to play in the first non-exhibition MLB baseball games to be played in Mexico City.

The Padres have played in Mexico City once before, in an exhibition game against the Diablos Rojos del México in 2019, also at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, when the park first opened, a game the Padres won 11-2.

If that score seems high, well, buckle up. At an altitude of 7,320, this park has been described by some as Coors Field on steroids. With the weather likely to be warm with limited wind, the baseballs will likely be flying.

Each game will have both local and national broadcasts, with MLB Network doing the honors for both games.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Padres play the first game of this series this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. PT.