4/29 Gamethread: Giants @ Padres

The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres today in the first of a two-game series being played in Mexico City. The Giants will be considered the visiting team for this series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters today’s game with a 6.61 ERA, 6.97 FIP, with seven walks to 18 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. His last appearance was in the Giants’ 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, in which he allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts in an inning and a third.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, making just his second start of the season. His first was in the Padres’ 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits, with six strikeouts in five innings.

Game #26

Who: San Francisco Giants (11-14) vs. San Diego Padres (13-14)

Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico

When: 3:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM