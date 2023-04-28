The San Francisco Giants got shut out on Thursday afternoon, but don’t let it distract you from the fact that they’re playing very good baseball. They’ve still won five of their last six games, and six of their 14 losses this year have been by just one or two runs.

Good days are ahead.

Some of those good days might take place in Mexico, as the Giants are headed to Mexico City for two games against the San Diego Padres. Fun!

A quick little sidebar. I have a question for Joc Pederson. The bulk of his outfit is extremely on brand for Joc, which is to say fairly off brand for a professional baseball players. There’s the middle school-style off-kilter hat. There’s the pink-laced Nike sneakers. There’s the luggage plastered with bumper stickers, most notable a giant Supreme one.

And then there’s what appears to be an Erewhon sweatshirt.

I have questions. Questions like “Why?” and “Is this an ironic shirt or a genuine endorsement?”

Someday I hope to know the answers to these questions.

In the meantime, enjoy this fun video of Michael Conforto and Luis González (who is still in the organization, in case you forgot) taste-testing Mexican candy.

And if you enjoyed that, here’s one of González and David Villar doing the same!

Mmmm, candy.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants have the day off as they get settled into a new country and a very high elevation. A day off on a Friday is a very weird thing.

Enjoy the Warriors game, y’all.