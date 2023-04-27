Thursday BP: Happy Birthday J.D. Davis!

Good morning, baseball fans!

We’d like to wish a happy birthday to J.D. Davis!

I think it’s fair to say that the San Francisco Giants won their trade with the New York Mets during last year’s deadline, which saw Darin Ruf head to New York, and end up back in San Francisco in time to score runs against them last weekend. In return, the Giants acquired Thomas Szapucki, Nick Zwack, Carson Seymour, and J.D. Davis.

It’s Davis that we’re here to talk about today, though, because it’s his birthday! And he’s having quite the season for the Giants so far. Not only is he batting .292/.342/.528 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 72 at bats, but he’s having a defensive renaissance, as KNBR’s Danny Emerson wrote about yesterday.

So today, we’re going to share our appreciation for Davis by sharing our favorite moments of his time with the team so far.

I know this one wasn’t exactly a factor in the outcome of the game, but I’m just a sucker for grand slams. So here’s Davis’ grand slam from the Giants 16-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on April 6th:

What are some of your favorite highlights from Davis’ time with the Giants so far?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals today at 12:45 p.m. PT.