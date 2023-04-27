4/27 Gamethread: Giants vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco Giants wrap up a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 4.40 ERA, 4.01 FIP, with four walks to 36 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched. His last start was his strongest of the season, in the Giants’ 7-4 win over the New York Mets on Saturday. Webb allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings, earning his first win of the season.

He’ll be facing off against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas, who enters today’s game with a 7.46 ERA, 5.54 FIP, with seven walks to 23 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. His last start was in the Cardinals’ 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits (two home runs), with two walks and four strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #25

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM