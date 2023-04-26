4/26 Gamethread: Giants vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.63 ERA, 2.91 FIP, with two walks to 21 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-0 loss to the New York Mets on Friday in which he allowed four runs on seven hits, with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Cardinals left-hander (shocking) Steven Matz, who enters tonight’s game with a 6.55 ERA, 4.87 FIP, with 10 walks to 24 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched. His last start was in the Cardinals’ 5-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in five and a third innings.

Game #24

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area + (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM