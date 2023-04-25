After securing their first two-game winning streak on Sunday, and their first three-game winning streak on Monday, the San Francisco Giants are looking to get greedy and win a fourth straight game tonight. A win would guarantee them at least a split of the four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and give them two opportunities to nab just their second series win of the year.

For the first time this season, the Giants are opting for an opener, as they’ll give the ball to righty John Brebbia, who spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals. Brebbia is 1-0 on the year, with a 5.63 ERA, a 2.70 FIP, and 12 strikeouts to 2 walks in 8 innings. In 11 outings as an opener last year, Brebbia had a 0.82 ERA, with 7 strikeouts to 1 walk in 11 innings. Against a Cardinals team that demolishes lefties but struggles against righties, the Giants are expected to give bulk innings to Jakob Junis after Brebbia’s inning (or two). On the year, Junis is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA, a 3.64 FIP, and 12 strikeouts to 5 walks in 12.2 innings. We also could see extended innings from young righties Sean Hjelle or Tristan Beck.

The Cardinals are also using a right-hander, Jake Woodford, who has struggled mightily this year, which the Giants will be happy to hear. In four starts, Woodford is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA, a 7.36 FIP, and just 12 strikeouts to 6 walks in 19.1 innings. He got rocked in his last start, giving up 4 runs in 5 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with just a single strikeout.

Some news for the Giants: after Joey Bart had to leave Monday’s game with groin tightness, prospect Ricardo Genovés has a locker at Oracle Park. But Genovés is apparently just a taxi squad player right now, with the Giants optimistic that Bart won’t need to go on the Injured List ... and Bart even saying he could play today.

We’ll monitor that situation. In the interim, go Giants.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — LF — 123 OPS+ Michael Conforto — RF — 101 OPS+ J.D. Davis — 3B — 141 OPS+ Joc Pederson — DH — 145 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski — CF — 113 OPS+ Thairo Estrada — 2B — 136 OPS+ Brandon Crawford — SS — 57 OPS+ Blake Sabol — C — 75 OPS+ David Villar — 1B — 71 OPS+

P. John Brebbia — RHP — 2.70 FIP

Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar — RF — 180 OPS+ Paul Goldschmidt — 1B — 133 OPS+ Nolan Gorman — DH — 182 OPS+ Nolan Arenado — 3B — 102 OPS+ Willson Contreras — C — 119 OPS+ Alec Burleson — LF — 106 OPS+ Dylan Carlson — CF — 49 OPS+ Brendan Donovan — 2B — 103 OPS+ Tommy Edman — SS — 128 OPS+

P. Jake Woodford — RHP — 7.36 FIP

Game #23

Who: San Francisco Giants (9-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-14)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM