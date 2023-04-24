It’s time for a new series, as the San Francisco Giants get set to host the St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game set. Wouldn’t it be cool if the Giants could win this one? On the one hand, the Cardinals are struggling. On the other hand, they employ two of the biggest Giant killers in MLB history.

Could be great. Could be awful.

The Giants are giving the rock to righty Alex Cobb, who enters the game with an 0-1 record, a 2.79 ERA, a 2.86 FIP, and 22 strikeouts to just 3 walks in 19.1 innings. He’s been sensational, and struck out 8 batters in his last outing, giving up just 1 run in 5 innings against the Miami Marlins.

For the Cardinals, it’s lefty Jordan Montgomery, who has a 2-2 record, a 4.84 ERA, a 2.88 FIP, and 19 strikeouts to 5 walks in 22.1 innings. He got rocked his last time out, giving up 7 runs in 4 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With a lefty on the mound, it’s doubly exciting that the Giants are reinstating Austin Slater and Mitch Haniger, who will make their season debuts.

Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater — DH — season debut Thairo Estrada — SS — 146 OPS+ Mitch Haniger — LF — season debut J.D. Davis — 3B — 126 OPS+ Michael Conforto — RF — 113 OPS+ Wilmer Flores — 1B — 116 OPS+ David Villar — 2B — 75 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski — CF — 109 OPS+ Joey Bart — C — 98 OPS+

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 2.86 FIP

Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar — CF — 188 OPS+ Paul Goldschmidt — 1B — 134 OPS+ Nolan Gorman — DH — 190 OPS+ Willson Contreras — C — 131 OPS+ Alec Burleson — RF — 119 OPS+ Tyler O’Neill — RF — 93 OPS+ Brendan Donovan — 3B — 95 OPS+ Paul DeJong — SS — 512 OPS+ (4 PA) Tommy Edman — 2B — 132 OPS+

P. Jordan Montgomery — LHP — 2.88 FIP

Game #22

Who: San Francisco Giants (8-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-13)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM