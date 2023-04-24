Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

On Sunday night, a few hours after the Giants put forth their first winning streak of the season, they made a trade. And with the move, the great Sam Long adventure has come to a close.

The Giants agreed to send Long across the bay to the Oakland Athletics, where they’ll receive the prized prospect that is cash considerations. It’s a case of getting something for nothing, as the Giants had designated Long for assignment on Wednesday. The Giants had, ironically, DFA’d Long to clear a roster spot for outfielder Cal Stevenson, a player they had acquired in a trade with — you guessed it — the A’s, for — you guessed it — cash considerations.

San Francisco signed Long before the 2021 season, when the lefty — who had never advanced past A-ball — was no longer pitching professionally. He flew threw the Giants ranks, and pitched 40.2 innings for the Giants that year. The results were so-so, but he was a great story and an exciting arm.

He took a pretty big step backwards in 2022, though, and began this year with AAA Sacramento. In four appearances for the River Cats, Long had a 9.90 ERA and a 6.65 FIP, with just seven strikeouts to five walks in 10 innings. The writing was, unfortunately, on the wall.

Here’s hoping that Long can regain his form in Oakland. And if he does, he’ll be rewarded by getting traded again, and not having to spend the whole season with the A’s.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.