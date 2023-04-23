4/23 Gamethread: Giants vs. Mets

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the New York Mets this afternoon at Oracle Park. This will be another weird start time for a national broadcast, so prepare yourselves now for the shadows narrative.

Making his first start for the Giants this season will be right-hander Ross Stripling, who enters today’s game with a 7.30 ERA, 8.77 FIP, with four walks to 13 strikeouts (and six home runs allowed) in 12.1 innings pitched. Stripling steps into recently injured Alex Wood’s slot in the rotation, with Wood expected to be out for several week.

He’ll be facing off against Mets right-hander Tylor Megill, who enters today’s game with a 3.00 ERA, 5.77 FIP, with 11 walks to 17 strikeouts in 21 innings. His last start was in the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

Game #21

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM