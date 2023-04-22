Saturday BP: Alex Wood likely to miss several weeks due to hamstring injury

Good morning, baseball fans.

Alex Wood had to leave Tuesday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins in the third inning, after suffering a hamstring injury attempting to field a sacrifice bunt from Jean Segura.

The Giants placed him on the 15-day injured list the following day, but after an MRI, manager Gabe Kapler said that Wood would likely miss “several weeks, at least,” per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Wood was off to a strong start to the season, in three starts so far, he had a 1.80 ERA, 3.54 FIP, with six walks to 11 strikeouts in ten innings, allowing just four runs (two earned) overall.

It seems likely that Ross Stripling will end up taking his spot in the rotation in the meantime. Stripling’s season hasn’t quite gotten off to such a strong start, he’s sitting at a 7.30 ERA, 8.77 FIP, with six home runs allowed in his 12.1 innings pitched thus far.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game three of this four-game series against the New York Mets today at 1:05 p.m. PT.