4/22 Gamethread: Giants vs. Mets

The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets once again today in game three of this four-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 4.94 ERA, 4.23 FIP, with three walks to 28 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched this season. His last start was in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, in which he allowed four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in six and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Mets left-hander David Peterson, who enters today’s game with a 6.10 ERA, 5.52 FIP, with eight walks to 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings. His last start was in the Mets’ 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, in which he allowed six runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Game #20

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM