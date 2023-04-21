4/21 Gamethread: Giants vs. Mets

The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets tonight in game two of this four-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who enters tonight’s game with a 1.42 ERA, 2.33 FIP, with zero walks and 16 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. His last start was in Saturday’s 7-6 loss to the Detroit, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts in six and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi, making his first start for the Mets since 2021 when he underwent Tommy John surgery. Lucchesi started the season in the Mets’ Triple-A Syracuse affiliate. Before being sidelined in 2021, he had a career average 4.21 ERA, 4.12 FIP over 66 starts in four seasons with the San Diego Padres and the Mets.

Game #19

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM