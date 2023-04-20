Thursday BP: Mets Reunions

Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants return to Oracle Park today to take on a four-game series against the New York Mets.

It’s going to be quite the reunion, too. All members of the 2022 trade between the two teams at the deadline are currently on the Giants’ side, so J.D. Davis and Darin Ruf will be reuniting with their former team. Not awkward at all.

Wilmer Flores, of course, spent his early years with the Mets as well. He spent six seasons in New York before signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

Perhaps most poignant of them all, though, will be Michael Conforto, who played his whole career with the Mets until the injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Conforto, while not on the IL at the moment, has been missing time due to calf tightness. He has said he’d like to be back in the lineup for this series, but that he likely needs a couple more days, per a quote published by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Manager Gabe Kapler said:

“There’s no doubt he knows that the Mets are coming to town, but this is more about when his body is ready to perform,” Kapler said. “He’s a pretty thoughtful and measured guy and understands that we need him for the long haul.”

Even if he’s not in the starting lineup, though, Conforto will likely get to make an appearance as a pinch-hitter, as he’s been doing in the last few games.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Mets kick off this four-game series tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.