4/20 Gamethread: Giants vs. Mets

The San Francisco Giants welcome the New York Mets to Oracle Park tonight to start a four-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.96 ERA, 4.63 FIP, with four walks to 13 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Mets right-hander Kodai Senga, who enters today’s game with a 3.38 ERA, with 10 walks to 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. His last start was in the Mets’ 17-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Michael Conforto, DH J.D. Davis, 3B Mike Yastrzemski, RF Wilmer Flores, 1B Brandon Crawford, SS Blake Sabol, C Brett Wisely, CF

P: Sean Manaea, LHP

Mets

Brandon Nimmo, CF Mark Canha, LF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Jeff McNeil, RF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Luis Guillorme, 2B Tomás Nido, C

P: Kodai Senga, RHP

Game #18

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM