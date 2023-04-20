4/20 Gamethread: Giants vs. Mets

The San Francisco Giants welcome the New York Mets to Oracle Park tonight to start a four-game series.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.96 ERA, 4.63 FIP, with four walks to 13 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three and a third innings.
He’ll be facing off against Mets right-hander Kodai Senga, who enters today’s game with a 3.38 ERA, with 10 walks to 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. His last start was in the Mets’ 17-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., LF
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Michael Conforto, DH
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Mike Yastrzemski, RF
- Wilmer Flores, 1B
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Blake Sabol, C
- Brett Wisely, CF
P: Sean Manaea, LHP
Mets
- Brandon Nimmo, CF
- Mark Canha, LF
- Francisco Lindor, SS
- Pete Alonso, 1B
- Tommy Pham, DH
- Jeff McNeil, RF
- Eduardo Escobar, 3B
- Luis Guillorme, 2B
- Tomás Nido, C
P: Kodai Senga, RHP
Game #18
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA
When: 6:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
