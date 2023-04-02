Sunday BP: Blake Sabol’s first career hit

Good morning, baseball fans!

In the excitement of yesterday’s San Francisco Giants win over the New York Yankees, I neglected to even mention Blake Sabol’s first major league hit in the recap. Honestly, I was thinking more about how he got hit by pitches in two consecutive at bats. But he did get his first hit! And it was memorable. So I thought we’d take a look at it this morning.

With the Giants down 1-0 in the second inning, Sabol laid down a perfect bunt towards third base, drawing Yankee’s third baseman Josh Donaldson off the base to chase into the infield for it. Both Sabol and David Villar, who was on first base at the time, ran it out and were safe before Donaldson could make a play.

Blake Sabol’s first career hit ✔️pic.twitter.com/TGQ2s7Wpvh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 1, 2023

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this tied series with the Yankees this morning at 10:35 a.m. PT.