4/2 Gamethread: Giants @ Yankees

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game opening series against the New York Yankees today at Yankee Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Ross Stripling, who will be making his Giants debut. Stripling ended his 2022 season with the Toronto Blue Jays with a 3.01 ERA, 3.11 FIP, with 20 walks to 111 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against the Yankees’ right-handed rookie, Jhony Brito, who will be making his MLB debut. Brito spent 2022 with the Yankees’ AA and AAA affiliates, ending the year with a combined 2.96 ERA with 35 walks to 91 strikeouts in 112.2 innings.

Game #3

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

When: 10:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510