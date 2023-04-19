 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4/19 Gamethread: Giants @ Marlins

Alex Cobb vs. Trevor Rogers

By Sami Higgins
The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Miami Marlins this morning at LoanDepot Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.14 ERA, 3.61 FIP, with two walks to 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched. Cobb’s last start was in the Giant’s 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, in which he allowed two runs on eight hits, with a walk and two strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers, who enters today’s game with a 4.20 ERA, 4.53 FIP, with five walks and 16 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched. His last start was in the Marlins’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Lineups

Giants

  1. Thairo Estrada, SS
  2. Wilmer Flores, 1B
  3. Darin Ruf, DH
  4. J.D. Davis, 3B
  5. David Villar, 2B
  6. Mike Yastrzemski, CF
  7. Joey Bart, C
  8. Heliot Ramos, LF
  9. LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Marlins

  1. Jazz Chisolm, Jr., CF
  2. Garrett Cooper, 1B
  3. Luis Arraez, 2B
  4. Jorge Soler, DH
  5. Bryan De La Cruz, LF
  6. Avisaíl García, RF
  7. Jon Berti, 3B
  8. Jacob Stallings, C
  9. Garrett Hampson, SS

P: Trevor Rogers, LHP

Game #17

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

When: 10:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM

