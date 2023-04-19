4/19 Gamethread: Giants @ Marlins

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Miami Marlins this morning at LoanDepot Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.14 ERA, 3.61 FIP, with two walks to 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched. Cobb’s last start was in the Giant’s 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday, in which he allowed two runs on eight hits, with a walk and two strikeouts in three and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers, who enters today’s game with a 4.20 ERA, 4.53 FIP, with five walks and 16 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched. His last start was in the Marlins’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada, SS Wilmer Flores, 1B Darin Ruf, DH J.D. Davis, 3B David Villar, 2B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Joey Bart, C Heliot Ramos, LF LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Marlins

Jazz Chisolm, Jr., CF Garrett Cooper, 1B Luis Arraez, 2B Jorge Soler, DH Bryan De La Cruz, LF Avisaíl García, RF Jon Berti, 3B Jacob Stallings, C Garrett Hampson, SS

P: Trevor Rogers, LHP

Game #17

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

When: 10:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM