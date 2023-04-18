It’s time for the second game of the series between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins, and let’s all hope that it goes better than the first game of the series went. A win sure would be nice for the soul. How about one of those, Giants?

To try and get one, they turn to lefty Alex Wood, who makes his third start of the year. Wood, who has yet to earn a decision, has been solid, with a 1.17 ERA, a 3.98 FIP, and 8 strikeouts to 5 walks in 7.2 innings. He was excellent in his last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up just 1 hit and 3 walks in 4.2 scoreless innings, while striking out 5.

On the other side is righty Edward Cabrera, a 23 year old who is already playing in his third MLB season. He’s off to a slow start, with an 0-1 record, a 4.63 ERA, and a 5.21 FIP. Most exciting for the Giants, who love to work counts, is that Cabrera has issued 14 walks in 11.2 innings, with 10 strikeouts.

Also, the Giants made a move before the game, optioning Matt Beaty and replacing him with Brett Wisely. Wisely, who made the Opening Day roster and appeared in the first game of the season — but didn’t bat, and was optioned the next day — slots into the starting lineup, where he’ll get the first at-bat of his MLB career.

Get a win, Giants. We’re asking you nicely.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — LF — 135 OPS+ Thairo Estrada — 2B — 156 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski — RF — 77 OPS+ J.D. Davis — 3B — 153 OPS+ Wilmer Flores — 1B — 133 OPS+ Brandon Crawford — SS — 56 OPS+ David Villar — DH — 95 OPS+ Blake Sabol — C — 64 OPS+ Brett Wisely — CF — N/A

P. Alex Wood — LHP — 3.98 FIP

Marlins

Jon Berti — SS — 60 OPS+ Garrett Cooper — 1B — 140 OPS+ Luis Arráez — 2B — 206 OPS+ Jorge Soler — DH — 141 OPS+ Bryan De La Cruz — LF — 98 OPS+ Jazz Chisholm Jr. — CF — 85 OPS+ Avisaíl García — RF — 34 OPS+ Jean Segura — 3B — 18 OPS+ Jacob Stallings — C — 27 OPS+

P. Edward Cabrera — RHP — 5.21 FIP

Game #16

Who: San Francisco Giants (5-10) vs. Miami Marlins (9-8)

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

When: 3:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM