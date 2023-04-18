Not much has gone well for the San Francisco Giants lately. It’s been loss after loss, and self-inflicted wound after self-inflicted wound, most lately culminating in a 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins after taking an early 3-0 lead and knocking Miami’s dominant starter out early.

But help is on the way.

It’s been no secret that the Giants outfield has been banged up. Mitch Haniger, who figures to be the everyday left fielder, and Austin Slater, the right-handed hitting half of the center field platoon, started the season on the Injured List, where they remain. Bryce Johnson, added to the roster to help cover for them, has joined them on the Injured List. Michael Conforto, the everyday right fielder, hasn’t played in a few days as he’s day-to-day with an injury.

Thankfully, some of those absences will be reverse. Slater began a rehab assignment with AAA Sacramento on Friday, and played in three straight games. Sacramento had Monday off, but when they get back on the field today, Slater will be joined by Haniger, who will start his rehab assignment.

Mitch Haniger will start a rehab assignment tomorrow. Austin Slater is already with Triple-A Sacramento. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 17, 2023

In addition to Haniger’s rehab assignment, fellow IL occupants Johnson and Joc Pederson are gearing up and getting ready to start baseball activities.

The rest of the IL guys are all continuing their rehabs/progression. Bryce Johnson has started light workouts. Joc Pederson will start baseball activities in the next two days. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 17, 2023

Haniger and Slater might need a bit of time in Sacramento to get their bearings. Not only have they been on the IL for the nearly three weeks that the season has been underway, but they battled injuries in Spring Training, too. Slater only had 11 plate appearances in the spring, and Haniger only had 10.

But it sure will be great when they’re up to speed and in the lineup.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the second game of their series against the Marlins this afternoon at 3:40 p.m. PT.