After an unexpected day off on Sunday, it’s time for the San Francisco Giants to start a brand new series. This one is in south beach, as the Giants take on a Miami Marlins team that’s trying to make noise in a crowded NL East. And the series opener is one hell of a pitching matchup.

For the Giants, it’s their right-handed ace Logan Webb, who is trying to get his season on track after a slow start. A year after having a 2.90 ERA and a 3.03 FIP, Webb is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA, a 4.32 FIP, and 22 strikeouts to 3 walks in 17 innings. Those strikeout and walk numbers are lovely, so hopefully he can start limiting contact. Webb’s last start came against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he gave up 4 runs (1 earned) in 6 innings, with 5 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts.

On the other side is lefty Jesús Luzardo, who also had an excellent 2022, with a 3.32 ERA and a 3.12 FIP. His 2023 is off to a blistering start, as he’s 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, and 20 strikeouts to 6 walks in 18.2 innings. His last outing was his worst of the year by far, as he gave up 8 hits, 1 walk, and 3 runs in 6 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, while striking out 5.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada — LF — 176 OPS+ Wilmer Flores — 1B — 118 OPS+ Darin Ruf — DH — 72 OPS+ J.D. Davis — 3B — 180 OPS+ David Villar — 2B — 98 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski — CF — 92 OPS+ Joey Bart — C — 106 OPS+ Heliot Ramos — RF — 10 OPS+ Brandon Crawford — SS — 73 OPS+

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 4.32 FIP

Marlins

Jazz Chisolm Jr. — CF — 80 OPS+ Garrett Cooper — DH — 148 OPS+ Luis Arraez — 2B — 219 OPS+ Bryan De La Cruz — LF — 103 OPS+ Yuli Gurriel — 1B — 104 OPS+ Jean Segura — 3B — 15 OPS+ Jesús Sánchez — RF — 17 OPS+ Nick Fortes — C — 33 OPS+ Garrett Hampson — SS — 93 OPS+

P. Jesús Luzardo — LHP — 3.00 FIP

Game #15

Who: San Francisco Giants (5-9) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8)

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

When: 3:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM