Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. I hope you handle your day more effectively than the people who were in charge of the weather situation at Comerica Park on Sunday.

In case you missed it, the Giants and Detroit Tigers didn’t play their scheduled series finale on Sunday, after one of the more incompetent rain delays you’ll ever see. The game was delayed for more than five hours, with no rain falling for the bulk of that time. And there was virtually no information being conveyed to the fans or media. Worse yet, it seems that no information was conveyed to the players, either!

How did Giants alternate player rep Alex Cobb think things were handled today with the delay/postponement? “It was terrible,” he said. Team got as much info as the fans and media, so not much. Also was watching it not rain. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 16, 2023

Finally, after waiting all day, it was announced that the game would be postponed and rescheduled. And shortly later, a date was given: July 24.

It’s a tough break for the Giants. They had to stay at the ballpark much longer than they would have if they had played a game, and thus left for Miami — where they begin a series today against the Marlins — late.

Worse yet, it cost the team an off day. The Giants were scheduled to start the second half with a brutal road trip, playing 10 games in as many nights as they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals (not very good teams, at least!). Then they had one off day scheduled before a two-game home set against the Oakland A’s.

But no more. The three-city, 10-game road trip out of the break is now a four-city, 11-game road trip. But hey ... at least Joc Pedersan and Michael Conforto might be healthy by then.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a series against the Miami Marlins today at 3:40 p.m. PT.