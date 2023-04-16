Sunday BP: See the Giants take on the Mets this weekend at Oracle Park!

Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants return to Oracle Park later this week to take on the New York Mets. I’m a huge fan of Giants vs. Mets series. I might be a glutton for punishment but they’re probably my second favorite MLB team. Something about their scrappy (if ultimately unsuccessful) playoff run in 2015 really reminded me of the Giants and I’ve been a fan ever since (unless they’re playing the Giants, of course).

Not to mention the fact that my best friend is a Mets fan that lives in Norway, as I’ve written about before. It’s the one time we go out of our way, despite the time zones, to try to watch a game together. We might not be able to watch them together in person, but this weekend is an excellent time for you and yours to get out to the yard!

And listen, I get it, there isn’t a ton to be inspired by lately. But there is never a bad time at Oracle Park. Bad games, sure, but good times always. Even in the worst games, you can still make like Dave Flemming and Jon Miller and comment on the boats passing by while sipping on a beverage of your choice and enjoying the beauty around you.

If the rotation math holds up, a newly extended Logan Webb should be on the mound this Orange Friday. And with Stormageddon 2023 (hopefully) behind us, the weather is just right for a trip to the ballpark. So get your tickets today!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up the series against the Detroit Tigers this morning at 10:10 a.m. PT.