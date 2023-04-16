4/16 Gamethread: Giants @ Tigers

The San Francisco Giants wrap up the series against the Detroit Tigers this morning at Comerica Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be their right-handed, newly extended ace, Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 4.76 ERA, 4.39 FIP, with three walks to 22 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched so far this season. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, in which he allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd, who enters today’s game with a 4.00 ERA, 4.17 FIP, with seven walks and seven strikeouts in nine innings pitched thus far. His last start was in the Tigers’ 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox last Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on five hits, with four walks and four strikeouts over four and two thirds innings.

Game #15

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

When: 10:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM