Saturday BP: Giants players divided on Round 1 of NBA playoffs

Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s a big day in the sports world, with the first round of the NBA playoffs starting today. And in that first round, we’ll see both of the local teams in the region face off as the Sacramento Kings take on the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Even as a Warriors fan, I’m pretty excited to see the Kings in the playoffs for the first time in decades. It’s kind of a bummer that the two teams have to face each other right away. On the other hand, it will make for some spicy rivalries around the region. My boss and I have already been sniping at each other all week at my day job.

And it’s no different for the San Francisco Giants. Newly extended ace Logan Webb is a die-hard Kings fan. As a native of Rocklin, Webb grew up rooting for the team and plans to have his Kings jersey on hand on the road trip. Webb had this to say to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area (article by Taylor Wirth) about the two teams meeting in the first round:

“It’s tough because I do enjoy watching the Warriors play basketball, it’s a pretty brand of basketball. Obviously, they’ve won four times, but I gotta stick with my team on this one. It’s been a long time, I can’t be changing anything.”

In the same piece, Webb mentions rivalries in the clubhouse, with Bay Area natives and Warriors fans Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson already giving him a hard time and bets being involved. But at the end of the day, Webb predicts the Kings will win in seven games.

May the best local team win, and most importantly, may the Los Angeles teams lose.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of three against the Detroit Tigers this morning at 10:10 a.m. PT.