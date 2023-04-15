4/15 Gamethread: Giants @ Tigers

The San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers in game two of this three game series this morning at Comerica Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Anthony DeSclafani who enters today’s game with a 0.73 ERA, 1.61 FIP with 11 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched in the 2023 season. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in six and a third innings.

For the Tigers it’s righty Michael Lorenzen, who is making his season debut. Last year, playing with the Los Angeles Angels, Lorenzen had a 4.24 ERA and a 4.31 FIP, with 85 strikeouts to 44 walks in 97.2 innings. He started the year on the Injured List and got rocked in his lone rehab appearance for Detroit’s AAA affiliate.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — RF Thairo Estrada — 2B Mike Yastrzemski — CF J.D. Davis — 3B Matt Beaty — DH Wilmer Flores — 1B Brandon Crawford — SS Joey Bart — C Blake Sabol — LF

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP

Tigers

Nick Maton — 2B Riley Greene — CF Javier Báez — SS Kerry Carpenter — DH Spencer Torkelson — 1B Akil Badoo — LF Zach McKinstry — 3B Eric Haase — C Matt Vierling — 1B

P. Michael Lorenzen — RHP

Game #14

Who: San Francisco Giants (5-8) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-9)

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

When: 10:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM