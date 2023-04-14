4/14 Gamethread: Giants @ Tigers

The San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers today, kicking off a three-game series at Comerica Park. Tonight’s game is only available on Apple TV.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters today’s game with a 4.50 ERA, 5.89 FIP with three walks to nine strikeouts in eight innings pitched for the 2023 season. His last start was a strong one in Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals, in which he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Tigers left-hander Joey Wentz, who enters today’s game with a 10.29 ERA with five walks and three strikeouts in seven innings pitched for the 2023 season. His last start was in Saturday’s 14-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox, in which he allowed five runs on one hit with four walks in one and two thirds innings.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada, LF Wilmer Flores, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, CF J.D. Davis, 3B Darin Ruf, DH David Villar, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Joey Bart, C Heliot Ramos, RF

P: Sean Manaea, LHP

Tigers

Matt Vierling, RF Tyler Nevin, 3B Riley Greene, CF Javier Báez, SS Eric Haase, LF Spencer Torkelson, 1B Miguel Cabrera, DH Jonathan Schoop, 2B Jake Rogers, C

P: Joey Wentz, LHP

Game #13

Who: San Francisco Giants (5-7) vs. Detroit Tigers (3-9)

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

When: 3:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Apple TV

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM