4/14 Gamethread: Giants @ Tigers

The San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers today, kicking off a three-game series at Comerica Park. Tonight’s game is only available on Apple TV.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters today’s game with a 4.50 ERA, 5.89 FIP with three walks to nine strikeouts in eight innings pitched for the 2023 season. His last start was a strong one in Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals, in which he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in six innings.
He’ll be facing off against Tigers left-hander Joey Wentz, who enters today’s game with a 10.29 ERA with five walks and three strikeouts in seven innings pitched for the 2023 season. His last start was in Saturday’s 14-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox, in which he allowed five runs on one hit with four walks in one and two thirds innings.
Lineups
Giants
- Thairo Estrada, LF
- Wilmer Flores, 1B
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Darin Ruf, DH
- David Villar, 2B
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Joey Bart, C
- Heliot Ramos, RF
P: Sean Manaea, LHP
Tigers
- Matt Vierling, RF
- Tyler Nevin, 3B
- Riley Greene, CF
- Javier Báez, SS
- Eric Haase, LF
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Miguel Cabrera, DH
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Jake Rogers, C
P: Joey Wentz, LHP
Game #13
Who: San Francisco Giants (5-7) vs. Detroit Tigers (3-9)
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan
When: 3:40 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: n/a
National broadcast: Apple TV
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM
