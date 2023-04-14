Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans. I hope you all enjoyed the Giants not losing on Thursday, when they had a wonderful day off.

To distract you from the Giants recent struggles, let’s watch a video. Normally I do a good job of keeping you all updated on the videos from the Giants content team, but I’ve been slacking lately. So I missed this one from the team’s Opening Day series against the New York Yankees.

It’s shortstop Brandon Crawford going to the Central Park Zoo with his family while in New York City for the first three games of the year.

Wholesome. Fun. Silly. Lovable. Not baseball.

Which is exactly what I’m after.

While I’ll be. It’s pretty hard not to love Brandon, the entire Crawford family, or cute animals.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a series with the Detroit Tigers today at 3:40 p.m. PT.