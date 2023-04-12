4/12 Gamethread: Giants vs. Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, making his third start of the year. Cobb is sporting a 2.53 ERA and 3.86 FIP for 2023 thus far, with one walk to 12 strikeouts in 10.2 innings. His last start was in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against the left-handed Dodger we all love to hate, Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw enters the game with a 3.75 ERA, 5.23 FIP with two walks to 13 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched for 2023. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits, with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Darin Ruf was called up this afternoon and he’ll get the start as designated hitter tonight.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada, SS Wilmer Flores, 1B Michael Conforto, RF J.D. Davis, 3B Darin Ruf, DH David Villar, 2B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Joey Bart, C Heliot Ramos, LF

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH James Outman, CF Miguel Vargas, 2B David Peralta, LF Miguel Rojas, SS

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Game #12

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510