Wednesday BP: Beer in the 8th inning? It’s more likely than you think

Good morning, baseball fans!

There were many new rules before this season, and everyone has been adjusting to them the best they can. One of those being the new pitch clock system, which has caused problems for pitchers, batters and even umpires. But also concession sales.

Citing the shortened length of games due to the pitch clock cutting down on the length between pitches, some ballparks claim to have been beginning to feel the hurt at the concession stands. Last call during a baseball game is usually after the seventh inning. But with that hitting closer to the two hour mark of a game now than the previous two hours and fifteen minutes, some organizations have opted to push the cut-off back to the eighth inning.

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly the first organization to do so, but they were quickly followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

Could we see the San Francisco Giants follow suit at Oracle Park?

Some fans were opposed to the idea, taking to Twitter to express frustration about the reason for having the cutoff in the first place, which is theoretically to give fans time to sober up before leaving the game.

If this trend does make its way to Oracle Park, make sure to drink responsibly and have a way home that isn’t behind the wheel.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers today at 6:45 p.m. PT.