Well, Game 1 was a bust. Let’s try Game 2. It’s the second chance to yell “Beat LA,” as the San Francisco Giants are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second game of a three-game series.

The Giants are giving the ball to a former Dodger, left-hander Alex Wood. Because the Giants have been mixing and matching their six starters, Wood has only appeared in one game this year. He wasn’t his sharpest in that performance, as he threw 3 innings against the Chicago White Sox and allowed 6 hits, 2 walks, and 3 runs (1 earned), with 3 strikeouts. Last year Wood went 8-12 with a 5.10 ERA, a 3.76 FIP, and 131 strikeouts in 130.2 innings.

On the other side is righty Dustin May, who has been one of the very best pitchers in the Majors this year. May — a former top prospect who is in his fifth MLB season but has thrown fewer than 160 innings in his career due to injuries — has pitched 13 innings in a pair of games and allowed just 5 hits, 3 walks, and 1 run, with 9 strikeouts. He’s a code that the Giants need to figure out how to crack.

Go Giants. Beat LA.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B — 145 OPS+ Michael Conforto — RF — 135 OPS+ J.D. Davis — 3B — 173 OPS+ Joc Pederson — DH — 132 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski — LF — 105 OPS+ David Villar — 2B — 129 OPS+ Brandon Crawford — SS — 66 OPS+ Blake Sabol — C — 54 OPS+ Bryce Johnson — CF — 49 OPS+

Alex Wood — LHP — 3.40 FIP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts — RF — 147 OPS+ Freddie Freeman — 1B — 185 OPS+ Will Smith — C — 198 OPS+ J.D. Martinez — DH — 111 OPS+ Trayce Thompson — CF — 219 OPS+ Miguel Vargas — 2B — 135 OPS+ Chris Taylor — 3B — 23 OPS+ James Outman — LF — 225 OPS+ Miguel Rojas — SS — 4 OPS+

Dustin May — RHP — 2.70 FIP

Game #11

Who: San Francisco Giants (4-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-5)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510